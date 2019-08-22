Aug. 22, 2019 911 activity report

0 Shares

According to this morning’s 911 activity report, there was an accident with injury yesterday shortly before 3 p.m. Authorities say the accident occurred near 9093 Roseville Road.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Emergency Medical Response, Temple Hill Fire Department and Austin Tracy Fire Department responded.

Area first responders were called to the scene of a barn fire a short time later. The fire occurred at 3:32 p.m. at 5889 New Bowling Green Road.

The South Barren Fire Department, Park City Fire Department, Haywood Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.