According to this morning’s 911 activity report, there were two incidents in Barren County Saturday.

According to the report, a recreational accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Air Evac, Barren County Sheriff’s Office and the Temple Hill Fire Department responded.

A residential fire on McKenna Street brought authorities out at 11:41 p.m. Saturday. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.