According to this morning’s 911 activity report there were two accidents with injury Sunday.

Authorities responded to an accident in the 2600 block of Nobob Road. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Temple Hill Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.

Authorities responded to an accident in the 12500 block of Scottsville Road shortly before 7:15 p.m. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Tracy Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.