Augusta Olivia Dixon, age 93, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church where she had also served in various capacities such as Treasurer of Missionary.

She was the daughter of the late James Lothery and the late Eva Dixon Lothery and a husband Willicam C. Dixon. She was also preceded in death by two infants, a daughter Lorene Dixon; daughter-in-law Veronica Dixon; sons-in-law Timothy Whalen and Gregory Wooten; two grandsons, Stanley Dixon and Carlos O. Dixon; three sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by three daughters, Eva Wooten, Hodgenville, KY, Dorene Whalen, Bonnieville, KY, Lottie Martin, Radcliff, KY; seven sons, Rev. Stanford Dixon (Earnestine), Horse Cave, KY, Rodney Dixon (Christine), Bowling Green, KY, Douglas Dixon (Brenda), London, KY, Russell Dixon (Carmon), Horse Cave, KY, Rev. Charles Dixon (Melissa), Bonnieville, KY, Jimmy Dixon, Hodgenville, KY, Michael Dixon, Bonnieville, KY; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to recent public health concerns, all services are private and limited to immediate familly.

The funeral celebration for Augusta Dixon will be live streamed on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00. Family and friends may visit https://www.facebook.com/Brooks-Funeral-Home-KY-Our-Family-Caring-For-Your-Family

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Private Interment will be at Dixon Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY

