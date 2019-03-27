AUSTIN REA, JR

Survivors include wife, Betty Jean Rea of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Kelly McDonald (Aimee) of Glasgow and Melanie Rea of Glasgow; 3 sons, Tracey Rea (Ann) of Michigan, Leroy McDonald (Bethany) of Michigan and Austin Vanbrewski of Glasgow; Several grandchildren; 4 brothers, Al, Roy, Chuck and Russ; 3 sisters, Diane, Linda and Kathy.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Rose Gossett, Vicki Wright.
The Rea family chose cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
