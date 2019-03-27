Logo


AUSTIN REA, JR

on 03/27/2019
Austin Rea, Jr, 69, of Glasgow, died Sunday March 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Hale, MI the son of the late Austin Wesley, Sr. and Ethel Rhodes. He worked as a self-employed handyman for many years.

Survivors include wife, Betty Jean Rea of Glasgow; 2 daughters, Kelly McDonald (Aimee) of Glasgow and Melanie Rea of Glasgow; 3 sons, Tracey Rea (Ann) of Michigan, Leroy McDonald (Bethany) of Michigan and Austin Vanbrewski of Glasgow; Several grandchildren; 4 brothers, Al, Roy, Chuck and Russ; 3 sisters, Diane, Linda and Kathy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Rose Gossett, Vicki Wright.

The Rea family chose cremation. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

