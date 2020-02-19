Authorities continue search for armed robbery suspect

0 Shares

SWEEDEN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenient store last week.

Police said the robbery happened Feb. 15 at the Z-Mart in Edmonson County. The store is located at 6353 Kentucky Highway 259 North.

The man entered the store around 4:55 a.m. with a firearm. He demanded cash from employees, a news release said. The man is described as 5-feet 2-inches tall. He was wearing black clothing with a black mask and gloves. The investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.

