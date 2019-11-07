Authorities continue search for missing Harrison County man

0 Shares

Police in northeastern Kentucky are actively searching for a missing Harrison County man.

Kentucky State Police say David Scott Whisman, 31, of Cynthiana was last seen Oct. 7 near Apple Market in Cynthiana.

Whisman was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage hat. He is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say Whisman is approximately 200 lbs and is 5-foot 8-inches.

The public is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212 with any information. Police also say you contact KSP via the Kentucky State Police app.

