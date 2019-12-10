Authorities make arrest along Lecta-Kino Road in drug investigation

52 Shares

Local authorities have stopped another drug operation.

A search warrant was executed along Lecta Kino Road in Barren County last Wednesday in reference to a drug investigation, said the Barren River Drug Task Force a Monday news release.

Authorities recovered approximately 21 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several firearms. Police said the suspect was not at the home when the warrant was executed.

An arrest warrant was then issued for 58-year-old James A. Houchens of Glasgow. Houchens was at his residence last Friday, the news release said. He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (first degree), possession of a controlled substance (first degree), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Houchens was lodged at the Barren County Jail.

Related