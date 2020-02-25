Authorities recover approximately 137 grams of meth during Ashland traffic stop

0 Shares

ASHLAND, Ky. – A traffic stop in Ashland Saturday left a man in jail and 137 grams of methamphetamine in the possession of authorities.

Kentucky State Police said Chad T. Trusty, 23, was stopped in the Westwood community of Boyd County. Police made conact with him and he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, a news release said. He was placed under arrest, and police recovered 137 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of narcotics.

Trusty faces charges relating to driving under the influence (second offense), first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), first degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and first degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

The case remains under investigation, KSP said.

