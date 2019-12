1 Shares

Area first responders were on the scene of two accidents in Glasgow Thursday.

An accident with injury occurred at 3:36 p.m. along the 300 block of N.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard, according to a Friday 911 activity report. Another accident happened nearly an hour later at 4:46 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Carnation Drive. The Glasgow Police Department, Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded to both accidents.

