Authorities searching for escaped Hart County inmate

Darron M. Wren, 30, escaped from the Hart County Jail Feb. 18, 2020.

Photo by Kentucky State Police.

MUFORDVILLE, Ky. – An inmate escaped from the Hart County Jail Thursday.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 was contacted around 2:39 p.m. Thursday, a news release said.

Darron M. Wren, 30, of Cave City, is the inmate. He is a whote man with brown hair, hazel eyes and is approximately 135 lbs. Wren was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hooded sweatshirt.

Police urge anyone with information to contact KSP at (270) 782-2010. Information can also be communicated via the KSP app.

