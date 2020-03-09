Authorities working accident in Hart County along 31E, helicopter enroute

0 Shares

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Authorities are currently on the scene of a traffic accident in Hart County.

WCLU News has learned from a caller that the accident is at the intersection of Kentucky Highway 218 and U.S. 31E. A car has purportedly turned on its top, and a power line is down in the area.

A helicopter is en-route to the scene of the accident as of 9:20 a.m. Traffic is not allowed to cross the roadway, and patients are being assessed.

It’s unclear how many people or vehicles are involved in this accident.

