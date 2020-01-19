0 Shares

Ayreana Leah Mooneyhan, 6, of Brownsville passed away along with her mother Tiffany Beth Roof Mooneyhan, Thursday Jan. 16, 2020 at their home.

The Edmonson County native was a kindergarten student at Kyrock Elementary School. She was also a daughter of Sherman Lee Mooneyhan (Karen) of Bowling Green, who survives. She was preceded in death by a grandmother, Ann Cardwell; and great grandparents, Denny Massey, Barbara & Sherman Green and Athel and Betty Roof.

Also surviving are grandparents, Bobby Mooneyhan, Juanita Green and Albert Wolfe all of Bowling Green, Leslie Roof of Brownsville and Leeann Morgan of Roundhill; great grandparents, Mable Wheat of Richpond, Dianne Massey (Lee Jenkins) of Morgantown; two brothers, Trent White and Blake White both of Brownsville; and five sisters, Autumn Mooneyhan, Summer Mooneyhan, Kelci Gatewood, Maleigh Gatewood and Millee Mooneyhan all of Bowling Green. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Brownsville General Baptist Church with burial to follow in Dit Vincent Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-9 PM Monday and 9 AM-1 PM Tuesday at the church.

