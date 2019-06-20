WCLU

BARBARA ANN HOGGE

Barbara Ann Hogge, 62, Cave City, died Tuesday at her residence.  A native of Louisville, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Kyle, Jr. and Mary Jo Catlett Kyle.  She was an inspector/packer at Dart Container.

Survivors include three children: Joe Horrocks of Cave City, Bonnie Wheeler of Elizabethtown, and Roger Hogge and wife Jennifer of Glasgow; two sisters: Gladys Stieben and husband David of Louisville, and Betty Jo Kummer and husband David of Shepherdsville; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roger Graham Hogge; one sister, Carol Sue Kyle; and one brother, Robert Allen Kyle.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10 am Saturday at the funeral home.

