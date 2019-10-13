Barbara Annatta Garmon
Barbara Annatta Garmon age 84 of Edmonton passed away Friday, October 11,
2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of
the late Thomas and Nellie Perkins Burton. She was a homemaker and of the
protestant faith.
She is survived by two children. Pamala (Eddie) Shockley of Edmonton
and Larry (Bonnie) Garmon of Brooks, Kentucky. One sister Lorie Atwood of
Florida. Two grandchildren. Heather (Joseph) Harris and Dustin (Beth) Jessie all
of Edmonton. Two great grandchildren. Aiden Harris and Dunham Jessie. Also
survived by special family friends. Laura VanVactor and Sam Leach. Besides her
parents she was preceded in death by her husband Radford Garmon. One
brother Harvey Burton and three sisters. Maxine Warren, Diana Luttrell and
Juanita Lands.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral
home in Edmonton with burial in the Moore Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be
from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral
home.