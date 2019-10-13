0 Shares

Barbara Annatta Garmon age 84 of Edmonton passed away Friday, October 11,

2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of

the late Thomas and Nellie Perkins Burton. She was a homemaker and of the

protestant faith.

She is survived by two children. Pamala (Eddie) Shockley of Edmonton

and Larry (Bonnie) Garmon of Brooks, Kentucky. One sister Lorie Atwood of

Florida. Two grandchildren. Heather (Joseph) Harris and Dustin (Beth) Jessie all

of Edmonton. Two great grandchildren. Aiden Harris and Dunham Jessie. Also

survived by special family friends. Laura VanVactor and Sam Leach. Besides her

parents she was preceded in death by her husband Radford Garmon. One

brother Harvey Burton and three sisters. Maxine Warren, Diana Luttrell and

Juanita Lands.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral

home in Edmonton with burial in the Moore Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be

from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral

home.