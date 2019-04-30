WCLU

BARBARA JEAN HESS ROSS

Barbara Jean Hess Ross, age 72, of Glasgow died April 29, 2019 at NHC healthcare. She was born October 24, 1946 in Greencastle Indiana to the late Wilbur and Irma Gentry Hess. She worked in sales in the insurance industry.

 She is survived by her husband of 29 years James Ross, two daughters Tammy Lynn Cross and Kelly Sanders, one brother Mike (Fabiola) Sanders, one brother Calvin Hess, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother.

A memorial service will be held later this week and will be announced as soon as finalized.

McMurtrey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

