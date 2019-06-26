0 Shares

Barbara Jean Vaughn entered into rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Greenview Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clint Boyd and Mildred Tims Boyd. She was the wife of the late Bobby Joe Vaughn.

Barbara Jean was a multi-instrumentalist, playing the piano, the guitar, the harp and other instruments of choice. She loved singing gospel music, teaching Sunday School class and being active in Friendship Baptist Church. Quilting was also something that brought her much joy.

Barbara Jean is survived by her sister, Betty Jo Smith (Travis); a brother, Jerry Helm (Rhonda) and Harvey Boyd (Lori). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, on Friday between the hours of 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Barbara Jean will be laid to rest in Bethel Cemetery following the service.