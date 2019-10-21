0 Shares

Barbara Lane, age 84, of Rowletts, KY, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Rowletts Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence Puckett and the late Sylvia Wilkerson Chaney. She was the wife of the late William Harvey Lane Jr. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Alice Lane and Great Grandson Joshua Lane Gentry.

She is survived by two daughters, Doris Ann Gentry (Bill), Hardyville, KY, Gaye Lane Asbury (Billy Joe), Center, KY; one son, Ronald Dale Lane (Pamela), Rowletts, KY; one brother, Dale Puckett (Pat), Venice, FL; nine grandchildren, Paul, Wesley & Stuart Gentry, Ellen Tandy, Mindy Brooks, Cindy Herrington, Jason, Nicholas & Benjamin Lane; three step-grandchildren, Matthew & Alayna Bailey, Christina Bailey Alvey; sixteen great grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Barry Devine officiating. Interment will be at Pearl Webb Cemetery, Canmer, KY.