0 Shares

Barbara Le Grider age 53 of Edmonton died Tuesday November 19, 2019 at the Metcalfe Health Care Center. She was the daughter of the late Posey James and Anna Mae Board Rutledge.

She is survived by her husband James Grider of Edmonton, five children Amanda (Ray) Thompson of Edmonton, Megan (Shawn) Fultz of Edmonton, Jason Grider, Benton Wesley Grider, and Kyle Grider all of Indiana. Two brothers Allen (Kim) Rutledge and Mike (Rhonda) Rutledge both of Indiana. Three grandchildren Braxton Westmoreland, Emryn Le Fultz, both of Edmonton and Sophia Grider of Indiana. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters Sherry Casillas and Lynda Rutledge, and one brother James Bush.

Funeral services will be 5:00 PM Saturday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with cremation to follow. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:30 PM until time for service at the funeral home.

Related