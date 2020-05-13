0 Shares

Barbara Lou McDougal, age 80 of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on September 12, 1939 to the late Fred Johnson and Maud Virginia Johnson. She was married to her best friend, Roy Albert McDougal, who also preceded her in death.

Barbara Lou was a homemaker, and a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory– two children, Brad McDougal (Pat) of Brownsville and Kelli Meredith (Greg) of Bee Spring; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Parker (Chris), Douglas Roy Hurt and Hunter Meredith; one great-grandchild, Jack McDougal Swayne; one brother, N.E. Reed (Beverly) and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Jesse Johnson.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

– ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL

