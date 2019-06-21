0 Shares

Barbara Nell Ferguson Flowers, 79, of Glasgow, died Thursday, June 20, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Metcalfe County the daughter of the late Sanford and Katie Cawthorn Ferguson. Mrs. Flowers was a homemaker and a former employee of Cave City Sportswear Co.

She is survived by her husband, Benton Ray Flowers; 4 daughters, Melinda Delk, Emily Morgan (Lewis Ray deceased), Sandra Pedigo (Jimmy) and Deloris Flowers all of Glasgow; 5 grandchildren, Randy Delk, Sherry Decker (Jesse), Lewis Ray Morgan, Jr., Stephanie Pedigo and Olivia Woodcock; a sister Joyce Goodman (Doyle) of Elizabethtown and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Eugenia Erwin and Wanda Emogene Shaw; a brother, James Lanis Ferguson and a granddaughter, Amanda Pedigo.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Houk Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm Monday.