Barbara Nell (Newport) Knight, 81, Johnson City, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cornerstone Village. Barbara was a native of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, and had been a resident of Johnson City, Tennessee since 1970. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Elton and Permelia Hammer Newport.

Barbara was a Homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed serving as a volunteer at The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center for more than thirty years and loved the members there. Barbara was an avid reader and was always involved with putting books in church libraries, and visiting with as well as providing books for residents of local nursing homes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Roy Newport.

Barbara is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Robert E. Knight; three children, Eric Knight of Copper Hill, Tennessee, Brad Knight and wife Brittaney of Louisville, Kentucky, and Amy McKinney and husband Bill of Johnson City, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Lisa Knight of Apison, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Katie Knight, Emily Knight, Eric Knight Jr., and Hayden Knight; three brothers, John Newport and wife Katie Sue of Springfield, Missouri, Stanley Newport and wife Jeanette of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and David Newport and wife Marsha of Glasgow, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The graveside funeral service will be conducted on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:30 am. in Basil-Wilson Cemetery in Tompkinsville, Kentucky with Rev. Paul Richey, officiating.

It was Barbara’s request that in-lieu-of-flowers, memorials be made to The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center, 300 Urbana Road, Limestone, Tennessee 37681.