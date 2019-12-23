0 Shares

Barbara Norma Jean Parker Conatser, 83, Edmonton, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born December 22, 1936 in Red Cross, KY she was a daughter of the late Ona and Roy Parker and the wife of Ronald McKinley Conatser, who survives. She worked at Sorenson in Glasgow 27 years.

Survivors other than her husband include one grand daughter Christy Cross, Edmonton and one brother Denzil Parker, Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Ernest Dee Williams, one son, Dee Williams and several brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Missionary Mound Cemetery.

