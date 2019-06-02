0 Shares

Barbara Sexton Walker, 73, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Friday, May 31st, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Barbara was born in London, KY on April 22, 1946, a daughter of the late Regina (Begley) and Leander Sexton.

Barbara is survived by a daughter, Loretta Walker, of Tompkinsville, KY; a son, Claudis “Gene” Walker, of Bowling Green, KY ; a step son, Darrell Walker, of Indianapolis, IN; several grandchildren and great grandchildren survive.

Barbara is also survived by four sisters, Sylvia Martin, of Indianapolis, IN; Celine Wildrick, of Indianapolis, IN; Karen Lee, of Tompkinsville, KY and Sharon Capps, of Tompkinsville, KY. Many nieces and nephews survive and 2 uncles in Indianapolis.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Claudis “C.T.’ Walker, parents, Leander and Regina Sexton, four daughters, Sheila Walker, Diane Walker, Lisa Dotts, and Angela Rush, and three brothers, John, Edward and Paul Sexton.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 12 Noon on Monday, June 3rd.

Visitation is Sunday 6:00-8:00 P.M. and Monday 6:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Brown Cemetery.