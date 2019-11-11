Barlow arrested after Metcalfe home disturbance

0 Shares

A Metcalfe County man is in jail after a home disturbance.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence along Owen Pulliam Road. When police arrived, Freddie W. Barlow Jr., 57, of Summer Shade, was observed sitting in a window of the home.

Police say Barlow had used “various drugs” and had been awake for several hours, according to a news release. Barlow was found near methamphetamine, marijuana and various forms of drug paraphernalia.

Barlow was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on charges relating to first degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

