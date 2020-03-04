Barren Co. FBLA receives accolades at Region 2 conference, third largest club membership

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Barren County Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed at the Region 2 FBLA Conference held at Western Kentucky University last Friday.

Sixty-nine members participated in 45 events related to their business and marketing curriculum. These events included exams, written reports, and presentations, a Barren County Schools press release said.

FBLA members spent hours in preparation for their events and their dedication was evident as over 40 winners in 24 events were announced at the awards ceremony. FBLA members placing first, second, or third at the regional competition advance to the Kentucky FBLA State Conference in April at the Galt House in Louisville.

In November, Barren County High School FBLA traveled to Washington D.C. for the FBLA Fall National Leadership Conference. In February, FBLA celebrated Career and Technical Education Month and FBLA Week Feb. 3-Feb. 7.

FBLA was developed in 1937 and is the high school division of Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions (FBLA Competitive Events), leadership development, and educational programs. Barren County FBLA has had a strong tradition of winning and providing opportunities for its members, the news release said.

Winners included: Byron Reynolds and Maylin Newberry (first place Banking and Financial Systems); Audrey Moss and Autumn Moss (first place Bulletin Board); Mattie Coomer (first place Business Communication); Ryan Shirley, John Richardson and Mason Griggs (first place Global Business); Colton Stephens (first place Insurance and Risk Management); Ally Bell and Rachel Britt (first place Introduction to Business Presentation); Edison Shipley, Lily Shipley and Ann Benning Jones (first place Marketing); Will Childress and Mattie Anderson (first place Public Service Announcement); Audrey Moss and Autumn Moss (first place Publication Design); Malena Hughes (second place Client Service); Emma Snyder, Kaylee Bielak, Madeline Wesley and Chelsea Rich (second place Community Service Project); Brynn Martin and Chloe Sharp (second place Emerging Business Issues); Jackson Houchens (Impromptu Speaking); Aiden Miller (Introduction to FBLA); Mattie Anderson, Jordan Billingsley, Skylar Newberry and Hallie Hills (second place Local Chapter Annual Business Report); Sadie Jaggers (second place Organizational Leadership); Skylar Owens (Sales Presentation); Mason Gillon (third place Accounting II); Hallie Beals, Sydney Newberry and Cayli Garrett (third place Business Ethics); Payton Curtis (third place Economics); Jameson Buie (third place Introduction to Financial Math); Landry Steenbergen (third place Introduction to Public Speaking); Halle Hills, Malena Hughes and Hannah Clark (third place Local Chapter Newsletter); and Marlie Shirley (third place Website Design).

Barren County High School’s FBLA chapter was also recognized as the third place winner of Largest Chapter Membership.

Related