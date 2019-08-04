BARREN CO. HIGH SBDM ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS FOR 2019-2020

on 04/08/2019 |

Barren County High School will be taking nominations for parent representatives for its site based decision making council for the 2019-2020 school year, this week. Nominations will be taken today thru Friday, April 12.

Contact Brandy Pendygraft at Barren County High School if you wish to be placed on the ballot. You can contact Pendygraft at 270-651-6315.

Elections will be held April 15 and 16 from 7:30 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon. You can vote at the high school office or the Trojan Academy office.