Barren Co. YMCA celebrates 5,000 members; students join mission, volunteer time after school

The Barren County YMCA celebrates its 5,000th member with balloons and food in its lobby March 5, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County YMCA is 5,000 members strong. CEO Tara Bailey says the membership accolade was noticed March 1.

The institution continues to pride itself in being a family-friendly atmosphere, Bailey says. Since the YMCA’s inception Feb. 14, 1992, the multifaceted facility has brought many strangers together as friends and friends closer to themselves.

Jonathan Lee says he joined nearly 15 years ago with his best friend Lee Lindsey. The two have since spent time together working out, lifting weights and socializing at the YMCA.

“It’s not only to go and work out,” Lee says. “We develop friendships. I’ve met a lot of good friends that I probably wouldn’t have met if it weren’t for the Y.”

Lee says he’s also grown to be Lindsey’s son’s godfather. He also spends time with his daughter at the YMCA.

While Lee’s roots began in Glasgow, two transplants to the community also share a similar interest.

Tom and Donna Amos joined the YMCA after moving to Glasgow from Panama City Beach, Fla. The two made their way to Glasgow as a midpoint between their children. One son lives in Ashland, Ky., while the other son lives in Franklin, Tenn. and works as an Air Force captain.

“This has been one of the greatest things to happen to us as a couple,” Tom says. “To come as a couple and meet so many nice people.”

But being a member of the organization exceeds the fun associated with meeting new people. Tom says he’s learned a lot about Glasgow from socializing at the YMCA.

“If I was a younger man, raising a family, I would move to Glasgow and raise my family,” Amos says. “That’s how much we think of this being the most friendliest place. We’ve been in ministry from Texas to Virginia, and this has been one of the friendliest places we’ve been, in general.”

While it may be chilly now, Donna plans to use the natatorium when the temperature outdoors gets warmer. However, the couple also enjoy using the gym equipment and walking track.

“I would encourage anyone, young, but especially older people, that it’s a great thing to do,” Donna says. “It’s wonderful for your body, your age – it helps keep you young. It’s a great thing, and Tom and I enjoy doing it together. We just appreciate having the YMCA.”

The couple say they spend a lot of time the YMCA – six days to be exact.

It’s the dedication of the people coming and returning to the institution that drives its success, Bailey says. The non-profit mission also allows the YMCA to be a place of service for many.

Several Barren County High School biomedical science students spent the afternoon clearing a walking trail near the YMCA. Bailey says the volunteers and members allow the YMCA to flourish.

“Our members are the ones that brought other people here,” Bailey says. “They have a good experience and want to share that with others.”

