The Glasgow Police Department responded to an accident at the intersection of East Front Street and North Green Street around 3:20PM Friday afternoon. The police department was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

The Barren County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident reported on Old Bowling Green Road Friday afternoon around 4:16PM. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the South Barren Volunteer Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

