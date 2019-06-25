Barren County Beta performs at national convention, several awards given

0 Shares

Barren County Schools’ BETA clubs recently performed in Oklahoma City at the national Beta convention. According to the school system, more than 100 students and chaperones traveled to compete.

Several students received awards and recognitions.

Barren County Middle School student Hadley Adams was elected National President of the Junior Beta Club; Brooklyn Russell and Shephard Payne, of Park City Elementary, received sixth place in Apparel Design; Kendall Esters, of North Jackson Elementary, received eighth place in Apparel Design; AnneClaire Garmon, of Red Cross Elementary, received second place in Creative Writing; Ivy Carby, of Red Cross Elementary, received seventh place in Drawing; Jayla Reynolds, of Park City Elementary, received second place in Fiber Arts; Greyson Billingsley, of Temple Hill Elementary, received sixth place in Math 5th Grade; Presley Neagle, of Barren County Middle School, received third place in Math 7th Grade; Emma Dunnam, of Eastern Elementary School, received ninth place in Mixed Media; Hailey Wyatt, Temple Hill Elementary received third place in Performing Arts — Solo, Duo, Trio; Liam Stewart, of Austin Tracy Elementary, received second place in Science 4th Grade; Lucas Chapman, of Hiseville Elementary School, received seventh place in Social Studies 4th Grade; Tyler Carnes-Christie, of Barren County Middle School, received fifth place in Social Studies 7th Grade; Grant Harper, of North Jackson Elementary, received fourth place in Speech; and Payton Janes, of Park City Elementary, received third place in Woodworking.

Several schools received awards.

Red Cross Elementary received 10th place in Club Trading Pins; Eastern Elementary School received third place in Living Literature; Hiseville Elementary School Top Ten Service Learning Project; Barren County High School received ninth place in Portfolio; Barren County High School received third place in Show Choir; Barren County High School received second place in Campaign Skit; and Barren County High School won third place in Two Dimensional Design.