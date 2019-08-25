Barren County Circuit Court returns indictments

0 Shares

The Barren County Circuit Court recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt can only be proven in a court of law.

Sara Marie Rouster of Glasgow was indicted on third degree burglary; first degree criminal mischief; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500.

James Timothy Jaggers of Glasgow was indicted on fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, $500 or more but less than $10,000; and theft or receipt of a stolen credit or debit card, one card.

Angellla Deane Minton of Horse Cave was indicted on seven counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500.

Taylor Nicole Jester of Glasgow was indicted on first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.

Mary Elaine Gooden of Glasgow was indicted on on two indictments second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500.

Thomas Allen Dobson of Adolphus was indicted on two indictments with second degree complicity to criminal possession of a forged instrument; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500.

Christopher Jessie Johnson of New Albany, Indiana was indicted on four indictments with receiving stolen property, $500 or more but less than $10,000; leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid; third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; resisting arrest; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and second degree criminal trespassing.

Kacey Lauren Ghrist of McMinnville, Tennessee was indicted on four indictments with receiving stolen property, $500 or more but less than $10,000; leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid; third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; resisting arrest; and second degree criminal trespassing.

Glen Wilson Rawlings of New Albany, Indiana was indicted on four indictments with receiving stolen property, $500 or more but less than $10,000; leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid; third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; resisting arrest; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and second degree criminal trespassing.

James Michael Boule of Salem, Indiana was indicted on four indictments with receiving stolen property, $500 or more but less than $10,000; leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid; third degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and second degree criminal trespassing.

Collin M. Wheat of Cave City was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Stevie R. Staten of Glasgow was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Jennifer A. Meadors of Glasgow was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense.

Charles J. Young of Park City was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Eric B. Denton of Horse Cave was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense.

Chad Lee Deising of Antioch, Tennessee was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; failure of a non-owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; improper registration plate; having no or an expired registration plate; and having no or expired other state registration receipt or plate.

Melissa Ann Jewell of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; and public intoxication.

Kem Allen Ingram of Louisville was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Jerry Taylor Pedigo of Glasgow was indicted on operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; having no or an expired registration plates; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Misty Dawn Nance of Edmonton was indicted on first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), more than two grams; second degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Rena Eversole of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; second degree possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine); third degree possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam, clonazepam and Xanax); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Devonja Zyree Sweat of Nashville was indicted on first degree promoting contraband; possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Edward Matthews of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Stephanie M. Whitlow of Knob Lick was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Adam Deweese of Owensboro was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; giving an officer false identifying information; and possession of marijuana.

Tommy G. Miller of Glasgow was indicted with incest; third degree sodomy; and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

Ronald Edward Matthews of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Quenci Maurice Austin of Smiths Grove was indicted on trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces or more but less than five pounds, first offense.

Ron Lee Grider of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Adam Burgess of Glasgow was indicted on first degree fleeing or evading police; first degree wanton endangerment; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; not having a rear license plate illuminated; having no or expired registration plates; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Courtney Jean Lobb of Glasgow was indicted on custodial interference.

Melissa Louise of Glasgow was indicted on first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two grams or more, first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Danielle Navada Sullivan of Rockfield was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

Lisa Gayle Nifong Houchens of Glasgow was indicted on three indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and failure to illuminate head lamps.

Samantha Louise Nance of Edmonton was indicted on three indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Blake Reneau of Glasgow was indicted on three indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Dale Cogar of Glasgow was indicted with tampering with physical evidence; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; public intoxication; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Julio Cesar Alonso of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

John Tyler Adwell of Glasgow was indicted on receiving stolen property, $500 or more but less than $10,000; tampering with physical evidence; first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; operating an off-road vehicle on a private or public land without consent; and disregarding a stop sign.

Donnie Ray Johnson of Glasgow was indicted on torture of a dog or cat with serious physical injury or death; and second degree cruelty to animals.

Harold G. Davidson of Park City was indicted with second degree assault.

Shirley Jean Vickery was indicted with first degree sodomy of a victim under 12 years of age in a continuing course of conduct.

Hadley Johnson of Glasgow was indicted with second degree burglary; and third-degree sexual abuse.

Darron Mitchell Wren, Jr. of Glasgow was indicted with second degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500; third degree criminal mischief; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Charles Ethan Clay of Glasgow was indicted on tampering with physical evidence; first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; first degree fleeing or evading police on foot; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Brittney Rose Benigni of Glasgow was indicted on first degree assault; and first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years or under, continuing course of conduct.