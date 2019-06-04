Barren County Circuit Court returns indictments

0 Shares

The Barren County Circuit Court recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt can only be proven in a court of law.

Timothy Robert Guess, 32, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; third degree burglary; and first degree criminal mischief.

James Tyler Bray, 28, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments on theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; third degree burglary; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Scott Hartford Meredith, 29, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia third degree possession of a controlled substance (Gabapentin); and having a prescription controlled substance out of its proper container, first offense.

Joshua Miller, 26, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia third degree possession of a controlled substance (Gabapentin).

Joshua Ray Short, 35, of Bowling Green was indicted on 14 counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Gary Lewade Ballard, 44, of Smiths Grove, was indicted on two indictments with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; third degree criminal mischief; and possession of marijuana.

Raymond Christopher Edwards, 46, of Park City was indicted on two indictments with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; third degree criminal mischief; possession of marijuana; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Cory Michael Winchester, 29, of Glasgow was indicted on one count of second degree forgery.

Taryn Blake Hill, 21, of Nicholasville was indicted on one count of first degree bail jumping.

Tera H. Clemmons, 41, of Glasgow was indicted on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.

Bradley Lawrence Quesenberry, 36, of Horse Cave was indicted on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property $10,000 or more.

Madison Denise Dearen, 32, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000.

Billy Troutt, 37, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000.

Jonathan Brandon Bunch, 39, of Glasgow was indicted three indictments with third degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; and third degree criminal mischief.

Dusty Coe Smith, 24, of Glasgow was indicted on three indictments with third degree burglary; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000.

Marketta Simmons, 29, of Mt. Hermon was indicted on three indictments with third degree burglary; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000.

Kayla Burchfield, 27, of Glasgow was on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Albert O. Bryant Jr., 28, of Glasgow was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Leanne Meadors, 21, of Glasgow was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Estol Lean Cunningham Jr., 46, of Glasgow was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Angela Renee Ballard, 38, of Glasgow was indicted on five indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Zackary Scott Williams, 21, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

William Dusty Smith, 31, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

John Angus McPhie, 43, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), less than two grams; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; third degree possession of a controlled substance (clonazepam) and having a controlled prescription substance out of its proper container, first offense.

Summer Rhay Eagle, 51, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), less than two grams; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Adrienne Jones, 36, of Bowling Green was indicted on two counts of first degree wanton endangerment; third degree possession of a controlled substance; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.

Shawna Marcella Smith, 29, was indicted on two indictments of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; third degree possession of a controlled substance; and having a controlled prescription substance out of its proper container, first offense.

Kody Vaughn Kesler, 19, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Tony R. Kean, 53, of Russell Springs was indicted first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Oxycodone), 10 or more dosage units; second degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Buprenophine), less than 20 dosage units third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Gabapentin), less than 20 dosage units; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; having a controlled prescription substance out of its proper container, first offense; illegal possession of a legend drug; and speeding 26 mph over the limit.

Dustin Ray Trobaugh, 33, of Summer Shade was indicted on possession of a firearm by a felon; hunting without possessing a completion of hunter education course card; hunting or trapping without a license or permit; and regulations necessary to implement KRS 150 purpose.

Douglas Earl Justice, 47, of Smiths Grove was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; first degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence; third degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax); and first degree persistent felony offender.

Justin Obrien Wisdom, 34, of Burkesville was indicted on first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, more than two grams of methamphetamine; buying or possessing drug paraphenelia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/ or drugs, first offense; failure to wear a seat belt; carless driving; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Kassie Mona Vaughn, 30, of Glasgow was indicted on possession of synthetic drugs, second or subsequent offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Lea Davidson, 34, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and obstructed vision and/ or windshield.

Peter Alan Fauber, 41, of Cave City was indicted on two indictments of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Adam K. Williams, 41, of Glasgow was indicted on possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a defaced firearm; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Robert Lincoln Myers III, 31, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Timron Lamararai Knox, 28, of Adairville was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication.

Julio C. Alonso, 37, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500 or more but under $10,000; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Michael Milford Cope, 41, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500 or more but under $10,000; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500.

Aaron Christopher Thomas, 22, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.

Daniel B. Depp, 38, of Glasgow was indicted on second degree burglary; second degree disorderly conduct; and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses.

Toni M. Harmon, 28, of Glasgow was indicted on third degree burglary; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500.

Cardale Sanchez Kirk Jr., 26, of Glasgow was indicted on possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; first degree wanton endangerment; tampering with physical evidence; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Tony Ray Keen, 38, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; first degree possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone), third or more offense; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, second offense.

Sadi Anne Waterstraat, 36, of Milwaukee was indicted on first degree promoting contraband; first degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and having a prescription controlled substance out of its proper container, first offense.

Richard Neal Short, 40, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm); and third degree criminal mischief.

William Tyler Froedge, 27, first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), more than two grams; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.