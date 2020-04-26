Barren County Clean Up Week Begins Monday

0 Shares

County officials say several drop-off locations will be made available through the week for residents of the county. The service is free.

Locations include:

Hiseville, Mill Street – Monday, April 27

Park City, Bells Tavern – Tuesday, April 28

Cave City Volunteer Fire Department – Tuesday, April 28

East Barren Volunteer Fire Department – Wednesday, April 29

Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department – Thursday, April 30

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department – Thursday, April 30

Temple Hill Fair Grounds – Friday, May 1

South Barren Volunteer Fire Department, Steam Mill Road – Friday May 1

Officials say appliances, couches, dressers, mattresses and recliners can be accepted. Small items must be bagged or boxed. No loose items are allowed.

Prohibited items include tires, batteries, liquids, paint, oil and pesticides.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, those dropping items off must unload them themselves. The locations are available this week from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For questions, call Barren County Solid Waste at (270) 651-3338.

Related