Barren County Clerk’s Office closing part of day Friday to attend funeral

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Clerk’s Office will close early Feb. 7 to attend the funeral of John Robert Miller.

Miller served the office as the Republican election commissioner, a flyer from Helena Chase Birdwell’s office said. He worked as the commissioner for 27 years.

“He worked with us during the elections and served many hours throughout his years as a Commissioner,” the flyer said. “He will be greatly missed by each of us in this office and by everyone that knew him.”

The office will close at 1:30 p.m. and reopen around 3:15 p.m.

