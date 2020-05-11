Barren County Clerk’s Office prepares for primary election with continued COVID-19 precautions

0 Shares

Helena Birdwell, Barren County Clerk, gloved and masked, examines a document while helping a customer at the Barren County Clerk's Office inside the Barren County Government Center, May, 4, 2020. The office has been closed due to precautions taken against the novel coronavirus.

(Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – As the June primary election nears, the Barren County Clerk’s Office is working to ensure voters obtain a ballot to cast their votes.

Helena Birdwell, Barren County Clerk, said the June 23 primary will be unlike any election before. The State Board of Elections approved May 1 an emergency regulation, which permits voting procedures to happen in a less-than-normal format.

“The whole purpose of this mail-in, absentee election is to avoid crowds,” Birdwell said.

Michael G. Adams, Kentucky Secretary of State, issued a recommendation to Gov. Andy Beshear on April 23 to issue an executive order that would change procedures for the June election.

Beshear issued that order April 24, permitting all Kentucky voters to submit ballots by mail. Kentucky has requirements for voters who wish to vote by mail, but those requirements were relaxed with the executive order.

Jared Dearing, Executive Director of the State Board of Elections, said those changes would provide county clerk offices support.

An online secure portal will be made available to voters by May 22, Dearing said. A postcard will also be sent to Kentucky’s voters by May 22 that details the process for requesting a ballot.

The SBE also voted May 1 to provide clerks with a ballot box – a secure location to drop ballots before the election.

The SBE mandates that box be placed in a monitored location in the county, but it does not have to be the clerk’s office. However, Birdwell said voters will return their ballots to her office.

“We’re going to stick with one location,” Birdwell said. “It’s going to be here at the Barren County Clerk’s Office.”

The ballot box will be in place beginning June 8 and will remain in the Barren County Government Center through June 23.

Birdwell said Barren County voters can obtain a ballot in several ways, and those processes have begun.

Voters can call the Clerk’s office to request a ballot; can request a ballot at the Clerk’s office window station; or can email Birdwell to obtain their ballots.

The changes were made to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus, but some voters feel the mail-in election is less reliable. Birdwell said she has considered the integrity of the election.

“We are, 100 percent, going to do everything we can, in our power, here at the Barren County Clerk’s Office, to protect the integrity of the election and the security of your ballot,” Birdwell said.

Limited voting access will be available June 23. County’s must provide at least one location for in-person voting, but those who wish to vote in person must make an appointment.

“I don’t expect people to make an appointment to get their ballot,” Birdwell said. “We want to be as accessible as we can.”

The county board of elections may begin tabulating votes as soon as June 1, Dearing said.

Birdwell said election results will likely be available sooner because votes will be counted when they’re received.

Ballots returned to the Barren County Clerk’s Office before June 8 will be placed inside a secure box, Birdwell said. That box will be under surveillance inside the Barren County Government Center.

All ballots must be postmarked by June 23, but the clerks’ offices across Kentucky will have through June 27 to receive ballots from the postal service.

The Barren County Clerk’s Office can be reached at (270) 651-3783, and Birdwell’s email is Helena.Birdwell@ky.gov.

For more information, the Barren County Clerk’s Office provides updates via Facebook.

