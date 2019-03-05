BARREN COUNTY DEPUTY JAILER CHARGED WITH PROMOTING CONTRABAND INSIDE THE JAIL

At approximately 9:37 am this morning, Detective Adam Bow with the BCSO
arrested 25 year old Avery Ward of Glasgow for Promoting Contraband
following a complaint that he had been taking contraband into the jail and
giving it to inmates. During the course of the investigation, Detective Bow
learned that Ward, a Deputy Jailer, had on several occasions provided
inmates with lighters and tobacco. It was also discovered that one of those
lighters had been used to set a fire inside the jail.
Following the investigation, Ward was charged with Promoting Contraband-
1st degree and was lodged in the Barren County Corrections Center.
