WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

BARREN COUNTY DEPUTY JAILER CHARGED WITH PROMOTING CONTRABAND INSIDE THE JAIL

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

At approximately 9:37 am this morning, Detective Adam Bow with the BCSO

arrested 25 year old Avery Ward of Glasgow for Promoting Contraband

following a complaint that he had been taking contraband into the jail and

giving it to inmates. During the course of the investigation, Detective Bow

learned that Ward, a Deputy Jailer, had on several occasions provided

inmates with lighters and tobacco. It was also discovered that one of those

lighters had been used to set a fire inside the jail.

 

Following the investigation,  Ward was charged with Promoting Contraband-

1st degree and was lodged in the Barren County Corrections Center.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.