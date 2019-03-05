BARREN COUNTY DEPUTY JAILER CHARGED WITH PROMOTING CONTRABAND INSIDE THE JAIL

0 Shares

At approximately 9:37 am this morning, Detective Adam Bow with the BCSO

arrested 25 year old Avery Ward of Glasgow for Promoting Contraband

following a complaint that he had been taking contraband into the jail and

giving it to inmates. During the course of the investigation, Detective Bow

learned that Ward, a Deputy Jailer, had on several occasions provided

inmates with lighters and tobacco. It was also discovered that one of those

lighters had been used to set a fire inside the jail.

Following the investigation, Ward was charged with Promoting Contraband-

1st degree and was lodged in the Barren County Corrections Center.