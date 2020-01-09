Barren County fiscal court approves interlocal agreement, CASoKY plans rural transportation project

2 Shares

Donald Butler, interim director of Southern Kentucky Community Action, walks out of the Barren County fiscal court room Jan. 6, 2020. Butler asked the court to essentially co-sign on a $500,000 loan the agency seeks.

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County fiscal court recently moved to approve an interlocal agreement with nine other counties across southern Kentucky. The agreement comes as a project needs $500,000 for completion. That project is what officials with Community Action of Southern Kentucky say will bring transit to those living in 10 rural counties, including Barren County.

“The interlocal agreement, with the other nine counties, will provide the agency with funds to continue our mission of duty and service, and help prepare us for the new transit initiative in our rural counties,” said Don Butler, interim executive director of Community Action of Southern Kentucky.

Butler said there is “still work to do.” Plans must be finalized before the agency can initiate the rural transportation service by mid-summer.

Butler said he came out of retirement March 21, 2018 to help the failing Community Action of Southern Kentucky. He was officially appointed as the executive director April 16, 2018.

Butler said he inherited nearly $1 million worth of debt, but that debt has been halved under his leadership. The debt sets at $488,831 currently.

Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale is a board member of the Community Action of Southern Kentucky. He said the last interim director steered the debt.

“He inherited a financial mess from their previous director,” Hale said. “She just about shipwrecked.”

Butler said he has made some decisions to reduce debt such as employee termination.

The proposed project is a rural transit service the institution would provide. However, the institution essentially needed 10 cosigners to secure the loan debt even though Community Action has two major assets: a pending $250,000 property sale in Warren County and another property worth $1.6 million.

Hale told the fiscal court that without Barren County’s involvement, the loan could not be secured. He also didn’t bring it before the court until Monday because of pending assets, he said.

“With the other counties taking it on, I felt like it was time to bring it to you all because we’re actually the only county who has not addressed it yet,” Hale said.

Community Action services Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren Counties.

Magistrate Trent Riddle had some questions during the meeting, especially in regard to Community Action’s payroll budget which equates to approximately $5.8 million. The total operating expenses sets at $15.45 million.

“We’re spending a tremendous amount of taxpayer’s dollars to give away in taxpayer dollars in services,” Riddle said. “I applaud you that you could do that – cut a million dollars out of this budget – but it looks to me like there’s a couple million left to go to really be a good budget.”

While fiscal court isn’t borrowing the money themselves, the court would be responsible for 14 percent of the debt if Community Action couldn’t repay the loan over its proposed seven year period. That means the County is responsible for approximately $70,000.

And while the money isn’t coming from the general fund yet, the debt must be reflected in the County’s account. That means bonding capacity could be negatively affected. But that was not enough to convict the magistrates to vote against the service.

Butler said he plans to secure the money from the property assets before the seven year loan period is finished.

“In my mind, failure is not an option,” Butler said. “Failure is not an option, in my mind.”

The fiscal court voted unanimously to approve the interlocal agreement, setting the project into motion as a loan can now be secured.

