Barren County Fiscal Court passes resolution recognizing Second Amendment rights

Barren County Judge/ Executive Michael Hale stands neat Magistrates Tim Coomer, left, and Mark Bowman as they sign a Second Amendment resolution Jan. 21, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Sounds of applause, “amen” and “thank you” rang throughout the Barren County Government Center Tuesday as magistrates of the Barren County Fiscal Court passed a resolution voicing their support for the Second Amendment.

The passage of the resolution comes after several counties across the state have adopted similar declarations. Metcalfe County most recently heard from its citizens at a Jan. 14 meeting of the fiscal court. However, the court tabled discussion so an updated resolution could be drafted.

The resolution passed by the Barren County Fiscal Court holds no legal authority, per KRS 65.870. The resolution simply satisfies the requests of several citizens who desire the court show opposition to infringement on Second Amendment rights.

Jay Fowler has spent time organizing the support for the passage of a resolution in Barren County. Fowler is a former Marine and told the court he had several family members in the military, including a brother who recently joined the Marine Corps.

“What we’ve done today is we’ve sent a message to Frankfort, and we will not tolerate these kind of laws,” Fowler said.

County Judge/ Executive Micheal Hale told more than 50 people standing and sitting in the courtroom Tuesday that the fiscal court takes their business seriously.

“I know why you’re here, and I’m glad you’re here,” Hale said. “I’m going to be honest with you – I’m honest with everybody – I wanted you to sit through this meeting. I wanted you to know that we take county government serious, OK? We don’t argue. We’re uniform, and we’re serious about what we do. And, this next thing we do, we’re very serious about.”

All magistrates approved and signed the resolution, becoming the first of 2020. While reading the document, Hale emphasized the court’s support of both the federal and state Constitutions.

“Members of this body vigorously oppose to the passage of any law…,” Hale said.

Freedom Warriors Commander Ernie Wagoner voiced support for the resolution’s passage. Wagoner shared personal experiences about veterans and those lost defending rights in the Constitution, like the Second Amendment.

“Today, freedom won,” Wagoner said. “The men way before me, and y’all, sacrificed their life for this country. The ones – especially here in Barren County – they did not die in vain. Y’all proved that here today in this court.”

