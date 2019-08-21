SPECIAL REPORT: Barren County Fiscal Court tables vote on amendments to ambulance taxing district ordinance

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Barren County Fiscal Court was set to vote on amendments to the Barren County Ambulance Service Taxing District ordinance Tuesday but tabled the vote instead due to the lack of a formal ordinance.

Magistrate Carl Dickerson asked Judge Executive Micheal Hale how the court could vote on an ordinance that wasn’t prepared.

The ambulance taxing district, formed in December 2016, was created to generate revenue for the ambulance service. According to Barren County Ordinance 587, the Barren County Fiscal Court could no longer sustain costs under its revenue sources. Therefore, the taxing district was formed.

An amendment to Ordinance 587 was passed in February 2017 that removed powers from the taxing district. According to the amendment, the Barren County Fiscal Court wanted to remove powers outlined in KRS 108.140.

The Fiscal Court moved to adopt the amendment because it felt powers described in KRS 108.140 belonged to the Ambulance Service Corporation, Inc. In short, the Ambulance Service Corporation is run by a board of directors separate from the Fiscal Court and the taxing district.

Hale told Dickerson Executive Director of the Ambulance Service Corporation, Inc. Charlie O’Neal was at the meeting to answer questions.

O’Neal spoke before the court and detailed the need for the taxing district to make decisions regarding property, something it lost when stipulations in KRS 108.140 were removed. In a proposed ordinance amending the original ordinance, those powers would be restored. But those powers would only be restored to an extent. According to the amended ordinance, the powers would be used only in a way that does not “conflict or interfere with the operations or needs of the Ambulance Service Corporation, Inc.”

Magistrate Jeff Botts chairs the Barren County Fiscal Court Administration and Budget Committee. Botts told the court that he wants to pass this ordinance, brought before his committee July 3 by the Special Taxing District, because it will ensure Barren County residents’ tax dollars are being used to fund things that belong to them. Currently, tax dollars pay to maintain property that is owned by two other entities.

The East Main property that serves as the Barren-Metcalfe EMS’ headquarters is owned by the Glasgow EPB but would only be restored to them if the ambulance service moves from that property.

The airport property has been on a 20-year lease with the airport administration. Nine years remain in that lease, meaning the ambulance service will have to vacate that property in 2028.

The Barren County Fiscal Court issued bonds to the Ambulance Service Corporation, Inc. to build a facility at the Glasgow Regional Airport, but a subsequent agreement between the City of Glasgow and the Ambulance Service Corporation, Inc. leased the property for 20 years.

According to O’Neal, the 20-year period was set because this was the amount of time it would take to pay off the county-issued bonds.

While the airport board could renew the lease in nine years, they have refused to do so. According to vice chair of the Ambulance Service Taxing District Martin Peterson, the airport board will essentially reap the benefits of the last 20 years simply because the property was leased. Tax dollars invested into the building, including repairs and construction, will belong to the airport board, not Barren County.

Peterson also says the airport board has refused to allow construction of ambulance bays on the property. For this refusal, the ambulance service is forced to keep two citizen-owned ambulances outside of shelter year-round.

O’Neal says he has unofficially began looking at new property for the transition, but the property can only be purchased by the Ambulance Service Corporation, Inc., not the Special Taxing District that collects taxes from the citizens of Barren County.

O’Neal also described the need for a contingency plan. In short, if the board of directors of the Barren-Metcalfe EMS was out of service, no other entity has the power to carry out responsibilities of the ambulance service. With the proposed ordinance, those powers would be given to the Barren County Special Taxing District.

The Fiscal Court tabled the vote because a drafted ordinance was not presented. Peterson told the court he had an ordinance that he proposed before the Administration and Budget Committee but wasn’t sure why the Fiscal Court did not get.

According to the Barren County Attorney Kathryn Thomas, Peterson sent her an email, but she didn’t realize it had gone to her junk folder. Thomas tells WCLU News that a copy of the ordinance was distributed to the magistrates as of Wednesday afternoon.

The magistrates are set to vote on the ordinance at the next Fiscal Court meeting Sept. 17.