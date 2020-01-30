Barren County, Glasgow High School student sections join to honor Bryant Friday

461 Shares

Barren County students and fans cheer at a KHSAA State Tournament game March 14, 2019.

Photo by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Rivalry will have no place inside Barren County High School Friday evening as Glasgow and Barren County’s basketball teams face off in a crosstown rivalry game. The two schools’ student sections decided earlier this week they would honor the late Kobe Bryant with a shared theme at the game.

The two schools’ student sections maintain a heavy online presence and used it to their advantages to spark interest between students at both schools to unify in what is normally a “divided” game. Friday’s game is planned to be a “Kobe theme,” marked by gold, purple, black and white colors – the theme colors for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lucas Goodson leads Glasgow High School’s student section called the “Dawg Pound.” Goodson said the idea to share a theme at the game was a shared idea between himself and Kaleb Mitchell, Barren County High School student section leader.

“It’s a tragedy in my opinion, being a big basketball fan, and he said, ‘I think it would be good idea if we did a Kobe theme.’ I was on board with it.”

Goodson said he has known Mitchell for a long time. Mitchell initially texted Goodson to set the idea into motion.

The two student sections said they select their themes based on online polls and tradition. Often, Glasgow selects a “country theme” or something similar when facing off against Barren County, Goodson said. However, this game means more to the students.

Barren County High School student section leader Lilly Shipley said the passing of Bryant holds a greater meaning beyond basketball for many students.

“Glasgow’s always been our biggest rival, and it’s always been a big feud between the student sections,” Shipley said. “Sometimes it gets kind of petty, but I’m really excited because this game we’ve decided to come together and honor the late, great Kobe Bryant.”

While the initiative is still considered a rarity, the student sections have joined in the past to put aisde their rivalry. Goodson said he can recall when students honored Spenser Bradley, a Glasgow High School alumnus who passed away Dec. 29, 2017. Students also came together in orange and blue to honor Marshall County High School after the Jan. 23, 2018 shooting that claimed the lives of two students.

“I think it’s unique,” Goodson said.

The student sections plan to take a picture together following the games. The Lady Scotties and Trojanettes are set to play at 6 p.m. at Barren County High School.

