Barren County Grand Jury Indictments

0 Shares

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

Crystal Walden, age 22 of Glasgow, was indicted on count of Criminal Abuse, 1st Degree, Child 12 or under.

Donna N. Wooten, age 30 of Glasgow and Jesse Dwaine Turner, Jr., age 42 of Glasgow were both indicted on one count of Criminal Abuse, 1st Degree, Child 12 or Under.

April Shae Holley, age 44 of Glasgow, was indicted one count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence…4th or subsequent offense, and Prescription Controlled Substance not in original container, 2nd or subsequent offense.

James Hoff, age 46 of Park City, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property more than $500 but less than $10,000.

Tiffany Michelle Houchens, age 31 of Glasgow, was indicted on multiple counts including 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the influence 1st Offense, and Failure to Maintain Required Owners Insurance.

Rachel A. Lindley-Humphrey, age 46 of Stevensville, MI, was indicted on several charges, including Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense Hydrocodone, 1st Offense Oxycodone, and 1st Offense Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating a Motor Vehicle on a Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana, No License, Insurance, or tail lamps.

Christopher Jason Burroughs, age 46 of Glasgow, was indicted on two drug charges; Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd or greater offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Chance Aaron Ennis, age 22 of Glasgow, was indicted on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft By Unlawful taking, Fleeing or evading police, and failure to surrender revoked license.

Jennifer Marie Austin, age 43 of Glasgow, was indicted on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Identity Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on a Suspended License, and No Registration.

Mitchell Dewayne Cross, age 36 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd offense.

Bernard Eugene Ganley, age 41 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine More Than 2 Grams, 1st offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Joshua Dale Cogar, age 34 of Glasgow was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and Public Intoxication.

Elizabeth Ann Martin, age 52 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Theft by Unlawful taking.

Taryn Blake Hill, age 22 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Fleeing or Evading Police, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Katrina Darlene London, age 44 of Knob Lick, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on a Suspended License, and Failure to produce insurance.

Jasper Ryan Minton, age 37 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Xanax, and Possession of Marijuana.

Jacob Austin Maiden, age 20 of Glasgow, was indicted on 3 charges of Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree, and one count of Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree.

Christopher Wayne Holder, age 38 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana.

Austin Keith Cox, age 21 of Elk Horn, was indicted on charges of Trafficking in Marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Eric Lee Bullington, age 47 of Glasgow, and Jessie Paul Harper Davis, age 34 of Horse Cave were both indicted on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, Bullington was charge with Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense while Davis was also charged with Persistent Felony Offender, 1st degree, on the same indictment.

Matthew Hayden Elmore, age 18 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Assault 4th degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Andre D. Wesson, age 19 of Edmonton, was indicted on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Persistent Felony Offender.

Timothy Dewayne Wilson, age 47 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Concealed Deadly weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.

Zachary Alton Ritter, age 26 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Joseph Paul Simmons, age 31 of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Arley Sam Matthews, age 30 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd Offense, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Fleeing or Evading Police.

Cassandra L. Metz, age 30 of Glasgow, Leathan D. Gearlds, age 26 of Glasgow, and Aleah Shea Cuevas, age 21 of Glasgow were all indicted on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael A. Asbury, age 36 of Canmer, was indicted on one count of Criminal Abuse, 1st Degree, Child 12 or Under.

Daniel Villareal, age 39 of Rio Grande, TX, was indicted on one count of Assault 1st Degree.

Cody Dewayne Dubree, age 29 of Munfordville was indicted on 2 counts of Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot and in a Motor Vehicle, Operating on a Suspended License, and Persistent Felony Offender.

Michael Phillip Herzog, age 42 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Possession of Methamphetamine.