Barren County Grand Jury indictments

The Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

Michelle D. Thompson, age 37 of Horse Cave was indicted on charges of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree, Forgery 2nd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree.

Dustin Coy Berryman, age 36 of Summer Shade, was indicted on four counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree, Theft by Deception, and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree.

On a single indictment, Mykia Mysha Crutcher, age 24 of Nashville, and Ketauria Keshae Sales, age 24 of Nashville, were both indicted on charges of Theft By Unlawful Taking.

Christie G. Creek, age 45 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Theft By Unlawful Taking and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd Degree.

Ricky Wayne Hodge, age 48 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle, 1st Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence, Speeding 26pmh or more over the Speed Limit and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.

Shannon Marie Mcguire, age 33 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possessionof a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Leo R. Wodrich, age 26 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree and Assault, 4th degree.

Matthew Wayne Hicks, age 35 of Smiths Grove, was indicted on charges of Impersonating a Police Officer, Criminal Theft by Unlawful Taking and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree.

Terri Lynn Jarrell, age 44 of Tram, was indicted on charges of Theft of Identity Without Consent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Operator’s/Moped License.

Tyrone Antonio Smith, age 41 of Louisville, was indicted on Charges of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree.

Michael Edward Johnson, age 33 of Cave City, was indicted on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree.

Daniel B. Depp, age 38 of Glasgow was indicted on charges of Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. – On the same indictment, Andre Deonta Wesson, age 29 of Glasgow was indicted on charges of Possession of a Cotrolled Substance, 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and, Vickie Lynn Huff, age 28 of Glasgow was indicted on one count of Complicity to Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, 1st Offense.

Jordan Kane Johnson, age 28 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree.

Francisco Andres Pascual, age 34 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possesion of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Carlie Wilson Key, age 81 of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property and two counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree.

Justin Kyle Hammer, age 28 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense.

Dedontae Spencer Morrison, age 22 of Glasgow was indicted on one count of Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense.

Tony Maurice Rice, age 40 of Munfordville, was indicted on charges of Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense and Public Intoxication.

Charles Mitchell Reeves, age 54 of Upland, IN, was indicted on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, three counts of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Erb A. Roution, age 46 of Greensburg, was indicted on charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.

Donald Lee Booker, age 45 of Smiths Grove, was indicted on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ralph Steven McCandless, age 45 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree.

Justin Scott Harper, age 27 of Scottsville was indicted on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. – On the same indictment, Steven Lee Payne, age 26 of Scottsville, was indicted on one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense.

Lori Renae Ford, age 40 of Edmonton, was indicting on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 4th or Subsequent Offense and Operating a Motor Vehicle While License Revoked or Suspended.

Maryann Meagan Williams, age 35 of Scottsville, was indicted on one count of Theft By Deception.

Troy Dean Lecroy, age 28 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Strangulation, 2nd Degree, Assault, 4th Degree and Alcoholic Intoxication in a Public Place.

Christopher J. Westbrook, age 47 of Cave City, was indicted on charges of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.

Andrew W. Olin, age 33 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Possession of a Handgun By a Convicted Felon, Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.

Jodi Marie Tarry Akers, age 28 of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration.

James Tyler Bray, age 29 of Glasgow was indicted on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 3rd Offense (Aggravator), Improper Start from Park Position, Vehicle a Nuisance and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.

Melinda Callie Jean Abner, age 26 of Glasgow, was indicted on eight counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument, 2nd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.

Rodrix J. Brooks, age 38 of Glasgow, was indicted on charges of Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 2nd Offense.

And, John Barry Daniels, age 49 of Cave City, was indicted on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.

An indictment is not a conviction.

