BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS

on 03/30/2019 |

0 Shares

The Barren County Grand Jury recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only and is not a presumption of innocence or guilt unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Joshua Paul Lynch, 38, of Glasgow was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree

Vanessa Nichole Bray, 28, of Glasgow and Marlena Loueulla Lee, 42, of Glasgow were charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but under $10,000 and persistent felony offender 2nd degree

On a separate indictment relating to a February 7, 2017 incident, Bray and Lee were charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition $500 or more but under $10,000 and persistent felony offender 2nd degree

Renee Lynn Rivera, 35, of Glasgow was charged with forgery 2nd degree and persistent felony offender 2nd degree

Caleb Vice, 23, of Glasgow was charged with rape 2nd degree, no force

Brittany Michelle Wyche, 27, of Glasgow was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and possession of marijuana

Carl David Dobson, 47, of Glasgow was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd or more offense and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Danielle Raylean Coats, 37, of Horse Cave was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 3rd or more offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, and possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree

Joseph Paul Hester, 51, of Oakland was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana, and publix intoxication

Scotty Ray Wix, 37, of Glasgow was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, and persistent felony offender 1st degree.

Joseph Dale Harper, 45, of Glasgow was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Ambroshia Fontae Halcomb-Arnold, 38, of Bowling Green was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Andre Goodman, 39, of Horse Cave was charged with the following on two separate indictments possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of identity of another without consent, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, license to be in possession, no/expired registration plates

Jessica Smith, 28, of Munfordville was charged with the following on two separate indictments possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Alicia McClanahan Wallace, 44, of Glasgow was charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration 2nd or more offense

Matthew Todd Runyon, 25, of Cave City was charged with the following on three separate indictments possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of synthetic drugs 1st offense

Corey Carter, 26, of Glasgow was charged with the following on three separate indictments possession of controlled substance 1st degree, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of synthetic drugs, 1st offense

An indictment is an accusation only and is not a presumption of innocence or guilt unless proven guilty in a court of law.