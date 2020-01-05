Barren County grand jury returns December indictments

0 Shares

The Barren County grand jury recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt can only be proven in a court of law.

Orry Joseph Savage, 33, of Smithville, Tenn., was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more but under $1 million). Savage purportedly stole a 2012 John Deere tractor from Wright Implement in Glasgow June 25, 2019.

Elijah Storm Smith, 18, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of second degree forgery.

Jessie Wayne Miller, 38, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more), second degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Suboxone, less than 20 dosage units), third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Xanax, less than 20 dosage units), third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Gabapentin, less than 20 dosage units) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Carrie Helen Canady, 40, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more), second degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Suboxone, less than 20 dosage units), third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Xanax, less than 20 dosage units), third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Gabapentin, less than 20 dosage units), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first degree persistent felony offender.

Zackary Scott Williams, 22, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $10,000).

James Phillip Ballard, 38, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and first degree persistent felony offender.

Robert Joseph Ethier, 45, of Louisville, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card and careless driving.

William Allen Taylor, 56, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Joshua Jouett Craft, 31, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and no/ expired registration plates.

Robert Christopher Austin Farmer, 23, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone and Oxycodone), tampering with physical evidence, theft of a legend drug (first offense or value under $300), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.

Eric B. Denton, 26, of Horse Cave, was indicted on one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, less than two grams), tampering with physical evidence, theft of identity without consent, second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, giving an officer false identifying information, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and second degree persistent felony offender.

Olivia Jean Curry, 28, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Peter Alan Fauber Jr., 41, of Cave City, was indicted on two indictments with one count of one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

David Sidney Hughes, 35, of Bowling Green, was indicted on two indictments with one count of one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Rita Gaye Webb, 56, of Scottsville, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

James A. Ryherd, 55, of Gamaliel, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no/ expired registration plates.

Holley Hurt Short, 45, of Park City, was indicted on one count of theft by deception ($500 or more but less than $10,000).

Cardale Sanchex Kirk Jr., 27, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree promoting contraband, possession of synthetic drugs and first degree persistent felony offender.

Elijahwon Jermaine Hunn, 31, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of second degree burglary and fourth degree assault (minor injury).

Shawn Tyler Nuckols, 28, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and second degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle).

Joshua Dale Cogar, 34, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Eric S. Patterson, 55, of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and one headlamp.

Flava Paul Poore, 54, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug parapherlia and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

Jason William Bothe, 47, of Rocky Hill, was indicted on three indictments with one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of a controlled substance (Buprenorphine), first degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, operating on a suspended/ revoked operator’s license, possession of marijuana and second degree persistent felony offender.

Charlene G. Graves, 50, of Glasgow, was indicted on three indictments with one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Bonnie H. Moore, 63, of Glasgow, was indicted on three indictments with one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

James Martin Finn, 46, of Scottsville, was indicted on one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more) and speeding 18 miles per hour over limit.

April Dawn Griffith, 33, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000), first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and second degree criminal trespass.

James Eric Scantland, 27, of Russellville, was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000).

Charles Jason Ballard, 24, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $10,000), second degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Kenneth Ray Pulliam, 46, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Nedrick Briscoe Rowlett, 33, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more), trafficking in a controlled substance (Heroin), trafficking in synthetic drugs, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Hydrocodone, less than 10 dosage units), third degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Xanax), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first degree persistent felony offender.

Tyler Lee Whitney, 27, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana and second degree persistent felony offender.

Jason Scott Angel, 39, was indicted on one count of first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), tampering with physical evidence, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Andre D. Wesson, 29, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration.

Kristina S. Tarter, 31, of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500) and second degree persistent felony offender.

