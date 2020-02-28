Barren County grand jury returns indictments

0 Shares

A Barren County grand jury recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt can only be proven in a court of law.

Bruce J. Snyder Jr., 29, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree criminal abuse and three counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

Gloria D. Bethel, 31, of Munfordville, was indicted on count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more but under $1 million).

Chanse Aaron Ennis, 22, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Philip Ethan Massey, 22, of Glasgow, was indicted on three indictments with three counts of first degree burglary, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, three counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm), three counts of third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000) and two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500).

Demarkus R. Segarra, 19, of Glasgow, was indicted on three indictments with three counts of first degree burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm), three counts of third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000) and two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500).

Zack Johnson, 19, of Glasgow, was indicted on three indictments with three counts of first degree burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm), three counts of third degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but under $10,000) and two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500).

Dusty Ray Whitlow, 26, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (Lorcet), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ernie Lee Byrd, 46, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense).

Jacob Williams, 21, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted one count of receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), speeding 26 mph or more over the limit and carless driving.

Harry P. Abner, 57, and Diana C. Morgan, 53, both of Glasgow, were indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Amber D. Poteet, 30, of Horse Cave, was indicted on two indictments one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense), tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Savannah L. Holley, 27, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Nichole Ballard, 34, of Glasgow, was indicted one count of third degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), tampering with physical evidence, fourth degree assault, second degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), third degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), resisting arrest, public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Scottie Allen Bryant, 55, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first degree persistent felony offender.

David Twyan Franklin, 39, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, two grams or more), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second or more offense), tampering with physical evidence, obstructions (interference with an officer), and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Guillermo “Gary” Padilla, 18, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree robbery, second degree assault and third degree terroristic threatening.

Kenneth D. Mullins, 32, of Park City, was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, third or more offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense).

Andre D. Wesson, 30, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, careless driving, failure to produce an insurance card and no or expired Kentucky registration receipt.

Elijahwon Jermaine Hunn, 31, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of second degree strangulation, unauthorized use of motor vehicle (first offense), fourth degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense), license to be in possession and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Austin Tyler Brown, 26, of Park City, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property ($500 or more but less than $10,000), first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, improper display of motor vehicle registration plate and first degree persistent felony offender.

Ryan S. Picard, 27, of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces or more but less than five pounds, first offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (second offense), one headlamp and rear license plate not illuminated.

Bobby Wayne Johnson, 39, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah T. Wilson, 36, of Park City, was indicted on two indictments with one count of third degree burglary.

James Otis Hoff IV, 46, of Smiths Grove, was indicted on two indictments with one count of third degree burglary, second degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and possession of burglar’s tools.

Nicholas Dewayne Hodges, 38, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Heather J. Gillock, 30, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more).

Kody S. Houchin, 28, of Cave City, was indicted on one count of third degree assault (police or probabtion officer), resisting arrest, second degree criminal mischief, two counts of third degree terroristic threatening, second degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication and menacing.

Kenneth Dale Mullins, 32, of Park City, was indicted on one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, less than two grams), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and second degree persistent felony offender.

Christopher Jason Burroughs, 46, of Glasgow, was indicted on one charge of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, third or more offense), tampering with physical evidence, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500), and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ryan Matthew Shaw, 27, of Hardyville, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first degree persistent felony offender.

Austin Hunter Causeway, 26, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Adderall, 10 or more dosage units), first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), third degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500).

Christian Luke Taylor, 25, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), second degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of illegal possession of a legend drug.

Related