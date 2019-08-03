Barren County grand jury returns indictments

0 Shares

The Barren County Circuit Court recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt can only be proven in a court of law.

Katie M. Mabe, 20, of Park City was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000.

Fairley Cody Piercy, Jr., 42, of Cave City was indicted on two indictments with theft of identity of another without consent; and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Reihanan Priscilla Piercy, 41, of Cave City was indicted on two indictments with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Shania Dawn O’Bannon, 45, of Munfordville was indicted on one count of theft by deception, $10,000 or more; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Marshane Tyree Mansfield, 21, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with receiving stolen property (handgun); second degree trafficking in more than 20 dosage units of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), first offense; carrying a concealed deadly weapon; and public intoxication.

Eric Dewayne Bulle, 24, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments public intoxication and first degree possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Cody Stock, 31, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and tampering with physical evidence.

Shelly Jo Smith, 35, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Bryant M. Stone, 24, of Dixon was indicted on two indictments with tampering with physical evidence; tampering with physical evidence; and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Larry Wayne Huff, 56, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with possession of handgun by a convicted felon; first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Louie Taylor Huff, 39, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to the department of transportation; not having a rear license plate illuminated; and having no tail lamps.

Shambra Leigh Lee, 36, of Albany was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; failure to produce an insurance card; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; and careless driving.

Clifford Wesley Shofner, 45, of Cave City was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; tampering with physical evidence; third degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Jennifer Stephanie Bowles, 36, of Cave City was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; tampering with physical evidence; third degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and not having a rear license plate illuminated; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Colby Lawrence Garrett, 24, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

James A. Pollard, 25, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Carl David Dobson, 47, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; and tampering with physical evidence.

James Dewayne York, 49, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree trafficking in more than two grams of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Jimmy L. Tucker, 74, of Glasgow was indicted on three indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; one count of third degree possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and not having a prescription controlled substance in a proper container, first offense.

Trey J. Williams, 23, of Tompkinsville was indicted with one count of trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces or more but less than five pounds, first offense.

Lawrence Edwin Pickett, 48, of Greensburg was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine),first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Tammy Renee McGaughey, 44,of Sheperdsville was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine),first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Tommy Wayne Meadows, 55, of Cave City was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine),first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to wear a seatbelt; and rear license plate not illuminated.

Mario Rene Perez Domingo, 42, of Lousiville was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), first offense; and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, first offense.

Wendell Christopher Doan, 41, of Glasgow was incited on one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or more offense.

Ricky Brandon Neal, 36, of Cave City was indicted with first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; first degree wanton endangerment; first degree fleeing or evading police on foot; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; first degree criminal mischief; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked motor license; failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; third degree criminal mischief; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Larry Joe Moulder, 53, of Cave City was indicted with first degree rape in a continuing course of conduct, victim under 12 years old; first degree sodomy in a continuing course of conduct, victim under 12 years old; incest in a continuing course of conduct, victim under 12 years old; and first degree sexual abuse in a continuing course of conduct, victim under 12 years old.

James Dewayne York, 49, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Melinda Callie Jean Abner, 27, of Edmonton was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Douglas Earl Justice, 47, of Smiths Grove was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; two counts of second degree wanton endangerment; second degree fleeing or evading police on foot; leaving the scene of an accident; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; resisting arrest; and failure to produce an insurance card.

Austin T. Pedigo, 19, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree burglary; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a firearm.

Jonevan Adam Meredith, 36, of Glasgow was indicted with second degree robbery.

Jose Yavet Depaz Albarran, 31, of Cave City was indicted with theft by deception, $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Charles Junior Young, 57, of Glasgow was indicted with one count of failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense.

Charles Ethan Clay, 27, of Glasgow was indicted with theft of identity of another without consent; second degree criminal attempt to escape; and second degree persistent felony offender.

Julio Cesar Alonso, 37, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked license; speeding 26 mph or more over the limit; reckless driving; improper turning; disregarding a stop sign; failure to give a proper signal; and first degree persistent felony offender.