Barren County grand jury returns January’s first session indictments

The Barren County grand jury recently returned the following indictments from its first session Jan. 16, 2020. An indictment is an accusation only. It is not a clause of innocence or guilt, which can only be proven in a court of law.

Ralph Steven Lee McCandless, 44, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of second degree escape.

Dena Jody Richardson, 46, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more but under $1 million).

David John Smith, 28, of Glasgow, was indicted on three counts of third degree assault (corrections employee).

Jeremy William Keen, 44, of Bowling Green, was indicted on one count of second degree sodomy.

Matthew A. Stapleton, 26, of Columbia, was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first degree promoting contraband.

Terry Michael Perkins, 59, of Summerville, was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) and second degree criminal mischief.

Maurice L. Whyte II, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more but under $1 million) and third degree criminal mischief.

Lashawna M. Love, 35, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on two indictments with one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more but under $1 million).

Jessica P. Bryant, 36, of Louisville, was indicted with five counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and second degree persistent felony offender.

Steven R. Sallee, 51, of Glasgow, was indicted on five indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Nevada L. Sallee, 41, of Glasgow, was indicted on five indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jonevan A. Meredith, 37, of Glasgow, was indicted on five indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Andreaus M. Curry, 40, of Horse Cave, was indicted on five indictments with of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Barbara A. Stilts, 39, of Glasgow, was indicted on five indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Jamie Lee Hoffman, 36, of Glasgow, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Robert Junior Horton, 46, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense), possession of marijuana, failure to or improper signal and improper turning.

Misty Michelle Francies, 42, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (second offense) and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

Anthony W. Smith, 39, of Park City, was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, third degree possession of a controlled substance (diazepam), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense) and giving an officer false identifying information.

James Thomas Moore, 44, of Fountain Run, was indicted with two counts of first degree assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense).

Van Nathaniel Collins, 57, of Senoia, Georgia, was indicted on two indictments with two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Daniel Jermaine Hunter, 34, of Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on two indictments with two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Ronald Preston Perry, 27, of Edmonton, was indicted with one count of first degree promoting contraband, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (under $500), resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct, menacing and first degree persistent felony offender.

Daryl Scott Wood, 48, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of fourth degree assault (third or more offense within five years) and first degree felony offender.

Orlando Martin Castillo, 22, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree strangulation, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, fourth degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury) and possession of marijuana.

Kasey Lee Hatcher, 21, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree strangulation, third degree criminal trespassing and second degree persistent felony offender.

Jay Preston Hicks, 47, of Glasgow, was indicted on one count of first degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence or alcohol or drugs (first offense), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance care, reckless driving, speeding 26 mph or more over the limit, improper registration plates, no/ expired registration plates, first degree criminal mischief, second degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal mischief and first degree persistent felony offender.

Charles A. McClanahan, 45, of Cave City, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Crystal L. Dennis, 46, of Cave City, was indicted on two indictments with one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, first offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and second degree persistent felony offender.

Ramiro T. Cazares, 23, of South Holland, Ill., was indicted with one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Asia Semaj Johnson, 42, of Glasgow, was indicted with one count of theft of identity of another without consent, two counts of second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and giving an officer false identifying information.

Jessica N. Webb, 33, of Cave City, was indicted with one count of first degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts of receiving stolen property (under $500), possession of marijuana and second degree persistent felony offender.

Anthony Scott Marrs, 38, of Hardyville, was indicted with one count of flagrant nonsupport and first degree persistent felony offender.

