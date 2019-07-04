Barren County Grand Jury returns July indictments

0 Shares

The Barren County Circuit Court recently returned the following indictments. An indictment is an accusation only. Innocence or guilt can only be proven in a court of law.

Matthew S. Bell, 37, of Glasgow was indicted on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000.

Van Travis Jones, 45, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree sexual abuse in a continuing course of conduct, child less than 12 years old; first degree sexual abuse of a child less than 16 years old; and first-degree sexual abuse in a continuing course of conduct, child less than 16 years old.

Taylor Elizabeth Miller, 25, of Smiths Grove was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third or more offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Brianna Rose Klinker, 21, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone and oxycodone), first offense; trafficking in less than eight ounces of marijuana, first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Dawn E. Johnson, 22, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with trafficking in less than eight ounces of marijuana, first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, weapon enhancement.

Dusty Coe Smith, 24, of Glasgow; Kelly Danielle Thomas, 31, of Glasgow; and Dalton Lester Busey, 20, of Glasgow were indicted on three indictments with second degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000.

Nicole Leann Miller, 31, of Summer Shade was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense.

Joseph Ray Slayton, 38, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Joshua B. Humphrey, 26, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Kendra Danielle Conrad, 24, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Joshua R. Bradley, 26, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Bobby Allen Cuzick, 28, of Bowling Green was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and failure to produce an insurance card.

Megan B. Ballard, 24, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

James Christopher McCandless, 32, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Crystal G. Beachboard, 41, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; third degree possession of a controlled substance (Tramadol); and illegal possession of a legend drug.

Hillary L. Roscoe, 28, of Edmonton was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense; and license to be in possession.

Brittney Nicole Jaggers, 27, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and theft by deception, under $500.

Joshua R. Bradley, 26, of Glasgow was indicted on two indictments with manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and public intoxication.

James T. Jaggers, 32, of Glasgow was indicted on three indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; first degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first offense; possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Amber S. Morgan, 31, of Glasgow was indicted on three indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Yolonda Alonso Oates, 36, of Glasgow was indicted on three indictments with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Vera Leoda Pittman, 54, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), first offense.

Candance Renee Hubbard, 25, of Bowling Green was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Norma Jean Wilson, 57, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; third degree possession of a controlled substance (Xanax); buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

Wesley R. Booker, 28, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine and oxycodone), less than two grams, first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Allen Perry, 30, of Edmonton was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500.

Jason Yandell Johnson, 38, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), more than two grams, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Monteze Lamont Moore, 34, of Glasgow was indicted on first degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense (methamphetamine); and third degree possession of a controlled substance (diazepam).

George T. Fromm, or known by his alias as Cody Remy, 36, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, was indicted on second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; giving an officer false identifying information; and public intoxication.

James Clifford Kennedy, 44, of Bowling Green was indicted with tampering with physical evidence; second degree possession of a controlled substance (buprenorphine); first degree persistent felony offender.

MaryAnn Megan Williams, 34, of Scottsville was indicted with theft by deception, $500 or more but less than $10,000; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Shannon Michael Wyatt, 44, of Bowling Green was indicted with second degree escape; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Zachary Alton Ritter, 26, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree criminal mischief.

David Arthur Pons, 49, of Glasgow was indicted on murder and first degree wanton endangerment.

Avery D. Ward, 25, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree promoting contraband.

Katie Chevon Zappia, 32, of Murray was indicted with receiving stolen property, $500 or more but less than $10,000; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; and public intoxication.

Jesse Wayne Simpson III, 33, of Tompkinsville was indicted with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense; first degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; two counts of first degree wanton endangerment; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third offense; operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first offense; and buying or possession drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Allen Dobson, 59,of Glasgow; Chasiti R. Wilburn, 21, of Edmonton; and Donald R. Wilburn, 60, of Glasgow were indicted on three indictments with first degree wanton endangerment; and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Arthur Lee Britt IV, 19, of Glasgow was indicted with second degree assault.

Christopher A. Wheeler, 47, of Glasgow was indicted with first degree wanton endangerment; leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance; violation of a Kentucky EPO or DVO; ad failure of a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.

Rayzon Hampton, 18, of Glasgow was indicted with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but less than $10,000.