Barren County High distributes caps, gowns as graduation questions loom

237 Shares

Liberty Townley, a Barren County High School senior, accepts her graduation cap and gown from Principal Amy Irwin during a drive-thru pickup Monday, April 27, 2020.

(Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – It was all some parents and students could do to keep their emotions contained Monday as caps, gowns and graduation memorabilia was distributed at Barren County High School.

Students cheated of their senior year pulled their vehicles to the curb in front of Barren County High School as staff searched for the burgundy and gold gowns, caps and tassels.

Kentucky’s schools were closed March 12, and the directive to remain closed through the end of the academic year was handed down on April 20. Barren County Schools later announced students’ last day of nontraditional instruction would be May 13.

While many students consider the upcoming summer, several are savoring the time they had before March 12. Several students and parents became emotional Monday.

One student retrieved her graduation memorabilia from Letitia Hughes, Barren County High School counselor, and smiled as she was handed the culmination of so many years of education. She examined the cap and gown, placed it in an empty passenger seat of her car, and calmly turned the knob on her car’s stereo. But she didn’t keep her smile long. As her car crept away from the curbside, she began to cry.

A parent drove her vehicle to the curb to retrieve her student’s graduation vesture. As she was handed the plastic-wrapped cap and gown, she placed her hand near her mouth and gasped before letting out a sigh and tears.

The emotions were present on both sides. Staff waved and smiled behind the masks they were wearing.

Those emotions are rooted in an incomplete school year, and many uncertainties surrounding end-of-the-year activities like graduation remain.

Amy Irwin, Barren County High School principal, said staff is working with students and parents to formulate an idea about various ways to celebrate seniors. An online survey was completed, and several responses were recorded, Irwin said.

“Definitely the overlying trend was that we would love to wait and have a real graduation,” Irwin said. “That is what our students want not only on the survey but in real conversations with them.”

Irwin said the results comprised about 60 percent student and 40 percent parent responses.

A senior activities committee formed at Barren County High School consists of senior class officers, senior site-based decision-making council parents and staff members. That committee met April 24 and 27, Irwin said.

“We all want that traditional graduation someday,” Irwin said. “We also, in the short term, have to find some ways to celebrate our students and truly celebrate the class of 2020 in a way they deserve, although it may have to be modified.”

Irwin said some students have plans to leave for the military and move out of state for education in the coming days. The committee is working to find options to especially celebrate those students.

“In the near future, we hope to have some things going for now, and possibly, for later also,” Irwin said.

The state government is issuing directives each week. Irwin confirmed that diplomas and transcripts will be made available soon after the academic year ends May 13.

Bo Matthews, Superintendent of Barren County Schools, confirmed an in-person graduation will likely happen in December. The hybrid graduation could occur sooner to accommodate students that cannot appear then. He said Irwin is working diligently to accommodate students and those involved in the process.

Directives from the committee, district and state officials are expected in the coming days.

Related