Barren County High School announces tentative graduation, celebration plans

The facade of Barren County High School's gymnasium stands amid a global pandemic. The gymnasium is the site of BCHS' graduation ceremony each year, but no graduation will be held this May inside the building.

(Photo by Brennan Crain/ WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County High School announced tentative graduation plans Friday.

Since schools were issued a directive to close last month, Barren County High School convened a committee to form a plan for end-of-the-year activities. The school announced Friday that those activities would be nontraditional amid the ongoing pandemic.

“We feel that currently, in the short term, we need to celebrate your class instead of waiting until late in the year,” said Principal Amy Irwin.

Three main events will occur in May, school officials said.

BCHS staff will deliver signs on May 7 to each senior’s home.

A virtual baccalaureate is set for May 24 at 2 p.m. That ceremony will be aired, according to senior sponsor Kelley Bauer.

A personalized drive-thru graduation is set for May 30 and 31. Seniors will be given a day and time to appear at the front of Barren County High School where a large tent will be in place.

Each graduate is allowed two cars of family, and the graduate must be in one of those cars. Each car will drive under the tent and watch a graduate walk onto the stage to receive their diplomas and have their picture made by a professional photographer.

“That graduates name will be called,” Bauer said. “Any academic awards will be recognized as well.”

Students who are college and/ or career ready, have honors sashes, and are in the Magnet School will be recognized.

The ceremony will be videoed and broadcasted via 88.7 Trojan Radio, Bauer said.

The school is also encouraging people to decorate their vehicles in honor of graduates.

Bauer said the class address, president’s address and other remarks will be filmed remotely and combined into a final video.

Irwin told WCLU News at an earlier date that some students and families were leaving soon after when BCHS would have had its graduation prior to the pandemic. Many are enlisting in the military or moving away to college, and that’s a primary reason the committee wanted to celebrate students now.

A more traditional series of celebrations are planned in August and December.

A “Trojan Walk” will take place Aug. 14 inside Barren County High School. Students will be allowed to walk through the halls of the school and greet their teachers.

Bethany Schalk, senior class president, said this will be a legitimate last walk. Students walked through BCHS March 12 without knowing they would never step back into the school for the remainder of their senior years.

Students will also visit their elementary schools on Aug. 14.

Plans in December allow for traditional graduation and senior luncheon.

Students typically celebrate their success with “Senior Breakfast” during the last month of school. The BCHS senior committee has decided to hold a “Senior Brunch” Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. A balloon launch will follow the brunch. Students will also practice for graduation.

A traditional graduation is planned on Dec 13 at 3 p.m. inside Barren County High School’s gymnasium.

The dates are tentative for all plans.

“While we’re going to set a date and announce that to you today, we will continually be monitoring all of the government recommendations,” Irwin said.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

